Alpha
Download the desktop app for faster bulk downloads
Built for people downloading lots of episodes. The desktop app avoids browser download issues and keeps everything local on your computer.
Why download the desktop app?
- Bulk downloads are faster and more reliable.
- No browser pop-up/tab/download blocking problems.
- All files are downloaded and stored locally on your computer.
1) Download
Open the latest release and download the file for your system:
macOS (.dmg)
- Open the downloaded `.dmg`.
- Drag `PodcastToMp3.app` into `Applications`.
- Right-click the app and choose `Open` the first time.
Windows (.exe)
- Run the downloaded `.exe` installer.
- Complete setup and launch PodcastToMp3.
- If SmartScreen appears, click `More info` then `Run anyway`.
The app is still in alpha and not signed/notarized yet, so your OS may show an untrusted app warning. Follow the steps above to open it.