PodcastToMP3

Download Your Favorite Podcasts as MP3s

Download podcasts directly from their original source for offline listening. Perfect for flights, workouts, or anywhere without internet.

THIS IS THE OLD VERSION, USING APPLE'S PODCAST API.

15K+ Visitors
25+ Supporters

How It Works

Download your favorite podcasts in just two simple steps

1. Search

Type the name of the podcast into the searchbar and select the right result.

2. Download

Download episodes directly from the podcast’s original source with one click or click the three dots in the player that appears.

Why Use PodcastToMp3.com

Completely Free

Enjoy unlimited downloads without paying a cent—no hidden fees, ever.

Bulk Downloads

Grab full seasons or multi-episode batches in one go when you need a lot fast.

No Ads or Tracking

Download what you want without ads, trackers, or upsells—just a clean, fast experience.

Direct from the Source

Download episodes directly from podcast hosts for the most secure and reliable experience.

What Our Supporters Say

Real feedback from listeners who download on the go.

Thank you so much for this tool! I hope it'll be around for years to come.

OhLordyA

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thank you so much! after scouring the internet, you solved my problem in less than a minute!

K. V

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thanks so much for this. I was looking for a simple way to look up my shows and download episodes as files that I can put onto an old iPhone that I use purely for offline music and podcasts. This is great!

Tom Prior

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thanks for creating and sharing this. It's really helpful and means that I can download history podcast episodes for my elderly father to listen to in the car via USB stick (he is beyond using bluetooth devices and/or podcasts on his phone :)

Em

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thank you so much for this tool! I hope it'll be around for years to come.

OhLordyA

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thank you so much! after scouring the internet, you solved my problem in less than a minute!

K. V

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thanks so much for this. I was looking for a simple way to look up my shows and download episodes as files that I can put onto an old iPhone that I use purely for offline music and podcasts. This is great!

Tom Prior

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Thanks for creating and sharing this. It's really helpful and means that I can download history podcast episodes for my elderly father to listen to in the car via USB stick (he is beyond using bluetooth devices and/or podcasts on his phone :)

Em

Source: BuyMeACoffee

Support the project

Donate

This site is built and maintained by just one person, me! As more people use it, the costs grow. If you find it helpful, please consider buying me a coffee or subscribing to help cover the bills and keep the project alive.

Contribute

The site is completely open source and managed by one person, me! If you want to help out, please create a pull request or open an issue on GitHub.

GitHubView the code

Frequently Asked Questions