Thanks to the Shokz OpenSwim headphones, enjoying your favorite podcasts while swimming is now more accessible than ever. These waterproof, bone-conduction headphones are designed for swimmers who want to listen to audio content during their workouts. However, since Bluetooth signals don't transmit well underwater, the OpenSwim relies on its built-in MP3 player. This means you'll need to download your podcasts as MP3 files and transfer them to your device.